Peace and Justice Center Awards & Fundraiser

The Peace & Justice Center will be hosting the 2019 Peacemakers’ Awards presentation and fundraiser on Sat., Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Celebrate the achievements of the awardees while enjoying a night of music along with a wonderful silent auction at Redwood Cafe located at 8240 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. The Silent Auction will be open to early birds at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Peace & Justice Center.

The Annual Peacemaker’s Awards is an opportunity for the community to come together to network and celebrate while contributing to the largest fundraiser of the year for the PJC. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased three ways: 1) in person at the venue or 2) online at Eventbrite.com or 3) by sending a check to the Peace & Justice Center at 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Checks must be received no later than Fri., Nov. 1. Also, tickets can be donated to someone who cannot afford it.

The price of admission includes the presentation of the 2019 Peacemaker Awards and dance music by AfroFunk Experience. According to their website, “The AfroFunk Experience is an ambrosial mix of musical interpretations influenced by the African diaspora, created in a collective and organic manner.” Visit the band at www.afrofunkexperience.com.