Stephan Pastis, cartoonist and creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine”, and author of the “Timmy Failure” book series, speaks to a group of students from Christina Grace’s ELD class at Rancho Cotate High School. Pastis spoke to the students Friday in the library about how he got start as a cartoonist and author and gave them tips on how to create a story line for writing a book. Students were able to ask questions and afterwards take photos with Pastis.

Photo by Jane Peleti