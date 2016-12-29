Past year brought exciting changes to shelter

By: Mickey Zeldes

The end of a year always brings nostalgia and reflection, and I think it’s a good idea to take a moment to look back, acknowledge the accomplishments and learn from any mishaps.

Sometimes you can’t really see how far you’ve come when your head is down digging the trench.

It’s so much fun to look around and surprise yourself by where you are now!

It (2016) was quite the year – not only because of all the political tension in the air. The shelter went through a long awaited remodel of our kitten adoption room and dog visiting room.

Both are so exciting and beautiful – as soon as we get our last bit of paint and signage done we will have to throw a party.

Our dogs and kittens deserve no less than these much-improved areas to greet the public and put their best paw forward.

As exciting as it is to have it done, it was quite the project to accomplish – finding a company that could make a door that would work in the glass enclosures took more than a year. After pulling out all the cages to prep the room for the new enclosures to be installed it was discovered that there were 4-inch cement slabs under the cages – not just a wooden frame as we had thought.

That meant jackhammering to tear it out and pouring concrete to level the floor, taking a two-week project and turning it into almost four months (from beginning to end).

Not to mention doubling the price! And the loss of a useable kitten room during – you guessed it – kitten season! Just a little stressful to say the least!

Another high point of the year was when we actually took possession of our new adoption outreach van – named the PAW (Pet Adoption Wagon). Ordered in June of 2015, for some reason it took 16 months to actually arrive (and I thought government worked slowly! Who knew that car dealerships did, too?). Now that we have it, though, we will be showing it off around Sonoma County – doing monthly adoption events at the Petco in Petaluma, Farmer’s Market in the summer, school programs and much more.

Look for the PAW driving around – with its distinct graphics you can’t miss it!

Always looking to offer better service to our community and wanting to be able to give help to cat owners who were struggling with behavior issues that had them considering surrendering their cats to the shelter, we were thrilled that two of our staff were accepted into a 10-week cat counseling course offered by the Humane Society of the United States.

Armed with a better understanding of cat behavior and concrete strategies and tools to offer these frustrated callers, we are helping pet owners solve their cat’s behavior problems and keep the pet they love. That’s just one of several strategies that has helped lower our overall intake numbers.

Thanks to a dedicated Facebook audience, social media has really helped our animals in several ways.

We’ve returned many more lost animals home this year thanks to posts and shares on both Facebook and Nextdoor.com and telling the stories of our adoption animals has been very successful in finding homes, especially for some of our harder to place animals. If you’re on Facebook, please like our page so you can become part of our community team helping animals. With your support 2017 will be even better.

Upcoming events

• No More Lost Pets: Free microchips and pet ID tags are available for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one. The shelter is open Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday Friday and Saturday 1-5:30; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it Clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.