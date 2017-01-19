Passing on career knowledge

Matt Kaczmarek, a 1999 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, speaks to current students in the library at the high school during Alumni Career Presentation Day on Friday, Jan. 13. Kaczmarek, who was the ASB School Board Representative while at Rancho Cotate, went on to college and then went to work for the Treasury Department and is currently a White House Foreign Policy and National Security staff member. Kaczmarek and several other alumni were present to tell the kids about their lives after graduating from high school and answered questions about college and their jobs. Jane Peleti