James Parker, a senior at Rancho Cotate High school, reaches high for a basket during the first Annual March Madness basketball game that was held Wed, March 27. The games were hosted by the boys’ basketball team and this was the first big event held in the new gymnasium in the TAG Building. The freshmen played against the sophomores and defeated them 70-69 and the juniors defeated the seniors 89-86.

Photo by Jane Peleti