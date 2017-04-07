Parents information night for Junior Giants program slated April 14 in RP

Junior Giants is a free non-competitive coed baseball league for children between the ages of 5-9.

This innovative program is designed by the Giants Community Fund in cooperation with the San Francisco Giants to use baseball as a forum to encourage and educate youth to live healthy and productive lives.

Each week participants are not only instructed on the fundamentals of the game of baseball but also participate in a discussion on the “word of the week,” including the “four bases of character development:” confidence, teamwork, leadership and integrity. For completion of each week’s discussions and challenges, participants have an opportunity to earn a number of San Francisco Giants themed rewards.

Parent information night is scheduled for Friday, April 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Registration begins April 15.

The eight-week program begins June 12, and practices are Mondays and Tuesdays. Games are on Wednesdays and Thursdays.