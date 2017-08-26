Parenting a child who has experienced trauma

Children who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse need extra support and may develop challenging behaviors and emotions. Parents and caregivers also need support and guidance to nurture their children, families and themselves.

This monthly skills and support group for parents and caregivers will address: Common emotional behavioral and psychological reactions children have to experiencing trauma and how to support your child in coping with them.

Coping with the vicarious trauma of learning about your child’s abuse.

How to talk to your child about sexual abuse and safety in an age appropriate way.

Positive parenting strategies.

Connecting with resources and community.

Supporting your child through healing from trauma can feel overwhelming. Help is available, you are not alone. Join the Verity group August 17 from 4-5 p.m. at the Verity main office, 835 Piner Rd. Suite D for a free monthly group. Please call 707-545-7270 to sign up.