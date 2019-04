As parents watch and take photos at the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the kids are off and running to collect candy and balloons in search for the golden egg that will get them a special prize. The annual event was hosted by Foxtail Golf Club Sat., April 20, and sponsored by the Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association. Members of the RP Public Safety Officers Assn. and of the Rancho Cotate football team were on hand to help out.

Photo by Jane Peleti