Pamatmat honorary mayor of Cotati

By: Irene Hilsendager

Melissa Pamatmat, 17, a senior at Rancho Cotate High School has lived in Cotati her entire life, living almost in the center of Cotati and very close to city hall she feels the little town of Cotati is very important to her. Being a senior, she says it is an absolute craziness of applying to colleges and setting up a future for herself. During the summer months she was able to take part in an internship at Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services and solutions. Working there, very much helped her decide that biomedical engineering will be her major and will be minoring in international studies.

Melissa, currently is one of the co-captains of the girl’s golf team for three years and at the same time belongs to the Rancho Concert Choir for the four years of high school. Monday evening Sept. 11, Melissa was with the school choir singing the national anthem at the Giants baseball game. The honorary mayor is a family thing. Her brother was also an honorary mayor when he was in middle school and now he is 21-years-old. She is very happy fulfilling the position of honorary mayor for the month of Sept.