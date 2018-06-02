Pair it with Sauvignon Blanc and grilled chicken and pineapple skewers

By: Jeff James

The recent mild weather and longer days have helped to get everybody ready for summertime. This time of year, has always brought with it waves of optimism and hope – optimism for a good growing season and a high-quality crop and hopes for a wonderful vintage of wines to share with our friends and fans. This time of year also allows for great meals prepared and enjoyed outdoors. This month’s Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Skewers recipe, when paired with a crisp and zesty Sauvignon Blanc chilled to just the right temperature, is a perfect way to kick off the season.

Sauvignon Blanc is a widely planted white grape, with excellent wines being produced from vineyards in France, New Zealand and Australia, South Africa, Chile and California. Here in California, some of the very best examples of this varietal come from the Dry Creek Valley, Chalk Hill, Napa Valley and Lake County. Don’t be confused when you see the term “Fume’ Blanc” on the label… Fume’ Blanc is just another name for wine made with Sauvignon Blanc grapes. The term was introduced decades ago by Robert Mondavi and has continued as an alternative name which several wineries have adopted.

Sauvignon Blanc wines can be produced with or without the use of oak. Those fermented and/or aged in oak barrels will show more richness and body than wines which have not seen oak. Sauvignon Blanc which has been vinified in stainless steel or concrete tanks, without any oak influence at all, will typically exhibit more fresh crispness and bright acidity. The interesting combination of flavors and textures in this month’s recipe (sweet, tart, smoky, citrus, spice) should allow for enjoyment of either style of Sauvignon Blanc. I would suggest getting a couple of bottles from different producers and doing a comparative tasting. First, taste the wines side-by-side, then try each wine with the food and see which flavors are highlighted and which are muted by the different components of the meal.

Go pick up a couple bottles of lively, locally grown and produced Sauvignon Blanc and get out there and celebrate the season!

Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com