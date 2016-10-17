Pair it with Pinot Noir and Cedar Plank Grilled Salmon

By: Jeff James

This month’s column will highlight two of the most delicious examples of the bounty that we are able to enjoy here in Sonoma County… local salmon and world-class Pinot Noir. Salmon is widely available from many sources - indeed, the attached recipe calls for Alaskan salmon - and Pinot Noir is grown and produced in many parts of the world. We are very fortunate to have some of the very best of both right here in our own backyard and on our local boatdocks. This is the perfect time of year to enjoy fresh, wild salmon and a wine crafted from grapes that were picked locally during this season just a couple of years ago.

While fresh salmon plucked from the Pacific Ocean in the past day or two is one of the most delectable treats one can enjoy, almost any piece of salmon can be enhanced by the right wine. Similarly, while many local Pinot Noirs are delicious on their own, they can truly rise to another level when enjoyed with well-matched food.

This recipe utilizes cedar planks to add a lush smoky flavor to the fish. This should meld nicely with notes imparted to the wine by properly toasted oak barrels. Since Pinot Noir is typically a lighter-bodied and delicate red wine, vintners must take care not to overpower the wine with too much oak influence, while utilizing enough oak to add the structure that they desire. The amount of impact from oak can be controlled by the length of time that the wine is stored in barrels, the particular oak that the barrels are constructed with, how the barrels are toasted and how many times the barrels are used.

When the oak treatment is properly executed, the layers of flavors and aromas enhancing the wine will nicely complement those of the cedar smoke infused salmon. Additionally, the tannins from the oak, when coupled with the natural acidity and tannins in the wine will be an excellent match for the fattiness of the fish. The fruit flavors in the wine (often leaning towards berries, cherries and plums) add a nice juiciness to go with the texture of the fish, and the earthy, herbal notes familiar in Pinot Noir add another level of complexity and can merge nicely with the herbs and seasonings in the recipe.

So open a nice bottle of Sonoma County Pinot Noir, fire up the grill and celebrate the harvest season with this delicious and healthy combination of two of our local stars.

