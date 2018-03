Gentry Padua, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity lacrosse team, made a jump to score a goal against Novato High School during their non-conference game Monday at Cougar Stadium. Rancho defeated Novato 12-9. Their next game will be another non-conference game against Justin-Siena High School Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. Jane Peleti