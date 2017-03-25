Padre Town Center changes hands

By: Irene Hilsendager

New owner also owns RP land on Redwood Dr.

Bill Sumski of PBJ Real Estate Firm is the new landlord/owner of an old group of buildings known as Padre Town Center on Commerce Drive in Rohnert Park.

The final papers were signed Feb. 16, and Sumski has many plans and changes in mind. However, the City of Rohnert Park Planning Commission is working in conjunction with Sumski, and until everything is worked out, Sumski said he has to take a step back and embrace and understand what has to be done for this property.

Padre Town Center is really considered to be the center of Rohnert Park, being built in 1977 on 3.70 acres of land.

There are five separate buildings that has 45,058 sq. ft. of retail and office space, and they all will have to be considered for renovations and upgrades. This includes 9 Island Bakery, a Portuguese bakery, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Kyoto’s Restaurant, Gifts Galore & More Shoppe, Danny’s Vacuum Shop, Wells Fargo Bank and the storied building that has been occupied for many years by dentist Dr. George Malkamus.

Sumski, along with different city officials, are saying for now that no tenants will be asked to vacate. Several of the existing businesses have mentioned that as long as the rent is reasonable, they will stay at the Padre Town Center because some of them have been a solid fixture for more than 29 years.

Everything will have to be brought up to code, such as installing sprinkler systems in a few of the buildings and probably new facades, paint and reworking the road systems as the road narrows immensely when approaching the Padre Town Center area. At the present time Sumski is also working along with a design team and the City of Rohnert Park to try to understand what has to be done to make this a viable center for Rohnert Park.

He is taking a thoughtful approach because it will have many accesses to bicycle trails, walking paths and the nearby the SMART train. He is not in a rush to market it right now. He feels Padre Town Center is not a brand for Rohnert Park and will be working with the planning commission to change that into something that speaks more Rohnert Park. There will be many and new changes but until the city has given their permission to his plans, he will slowly develop something of which he hopes the citizens of Rohnert Park will be very proud and decide to come back and support the businesses located here.

Sumski and the BPJ Real Estate also purchased the Press Democrat printing plant warehouse on Redwood Drive, which also includes the acreage in front of the plant. The Press Democrat has signed a long-term lease with Sumski and it will be very interesting to imagine what else is in the works on such a large piece of property on the west side of the freeway. Sumski also said as things progress he would keep the public informed as to what will transpire.