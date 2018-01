Paco Sandoval, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity soccer team, battles for the ball against a member of the Montgomery High School team. The two teams, who were both undefeated in the league, met on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Cougar Stadium to see who would remain undefeated. Rancho did not take home the win, losing to Montgomery 4-0. Rancho’s season record so far is 11-2. Their next game is Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. against Ukiah at Cougar Stadium.