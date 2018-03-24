Pacifics sign closer Jose Casilla

Brother of Oakland A’s Reliever Santiago Casilla spent 10 seasons in the Giants Organization. The San Rafael Pacifics announced the signing of veteran relief pitcher Jose Casilla, a native of the Dominican Republic and the younger brother of former Giant and current A’s closer Santiago Casilla.

“We are thrilled to have Jose Casilla as a key element to the rebuilding of our club for the 2018 season,” said Pacifics President & General Manager Mike Shapiro. “Jose brings to us a wealth of experience and an excitement factor that will enhance the productivity of our bullpen.”

Casilla was signed by the San Francisco Giants out of the Dominican Republic in 2006 and played in the Giants organization until the end of the 2016 season. He pitched as high as AAA Sacramento, where he made three appearances in 2016. Casilla’s best season in the Giants’ system came in 2015, where he posted a 1.44 ERA over 56.1 innings as a member of AA Richmond.

“As Pacifics fans recall from the seasons with Colin Allen and J.R. Bunda, having a closer with lights out stuff can make a huge difference,” said Pacifics manager Matt Kavanaugh. “Jose has the stuff and the pedigree to be the best pitcher in this league.”

While never having played on the same team together, Jose and Santiago were both in the Giants organization from 2010-2016. Santiago was a part of all three Giants World Series Championships.

The Pacifics open their 2018 season at Albert Park against Napa, the newest member of the Pacific Association, June 2nd at 7. For season tickets, flex tickets, and Pacifics merchandise, visit www.pacificsbaseball.com.