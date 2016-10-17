Pacific Islanders share rich culture with RP

By: Isabella Giovenazzo

Annual event features festive dancers and excellent cooks

Living in California has its perks, to say the least, and being able to attend the many festivals is but one way to really take in the benefit of living in this multicultural state. When the Pacific Islander Festival began six years ago in Rohnert Park, many were unaware of the thriving Pacific Island population present in Sonoma County. But, through word of mouth and the fundraising efforts of Raquel Kilmartin and others behind the scenes, the festival has grown from a parent-supported luau at the local community center to a family-oriented day of Polynesian food, music, merchandise and crafts with more than 20 vendor booths.

According to Kilmartin, “We had a good handful of people that believed in us and they just kept coming back.”

What brings people out to this festival is not only the wonderful food and charming entertainment but also the fun for families and the kid-oriented atmosphere. The focus of the festival is to raise money for the Rohnert Park Warriors Youth Football and Cheer Organization.

Kilmartin heads the fundraising efforts for the festival, and says, “I believe in the organization, in their mission and what they’re doing for the kids. And, that’s what this festival is about...it’s about the kids.”

Scholarships offered

The RP Warriors organization uses funds to offer scholarships, and their mission statement stands to promote: The ideals of responsibility, hard work, sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and commitment in all children while participating in a safe, encouraging, and positive sports environment.

These ideals seem to underlie much of the Pacific Island culture, as well. At least it would seem so in the dance studio of native Samoan and Rohnert Park resident, Vaoileti Poueu-Peleti, as she is firm in teaching her dance students about respect and responsibility as soon as they step foot onto the floor of her studio, called Taimalietane. She expresses the four main characteristics that should be carried out in the dance as she reminds her students, “You’ve got to remember you’re respecting all your ancestors that have come and gone. And here you are representing them, so when you’re dancing, it’s about respect, kuleana (responsibility), and the manna (spiritual power), and pono (excellence) that’s coming up. You want people to see your passion. You should take pride in what you are sharing.”

And, what is she hoping to share with those who watch her students perform?

“There’s so much love missing from people’s lives,” she says, “because they’re so focused on anger that they can’t see beyond...homeless people and all of humankind are dealing with this; it makes me so sad.”

Auntie Vao, as she is known by friends and family, hopes to bring respect for the land and for one another as she teaches various dances from Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa and even New Zealand, which she says, “all focus on love.”

Vendors’ paradise

Many of the vendors selling gifts and food come every year. Charles Hamer, or Uncle Charlie as he is known, has come to Rohnert Park since the beginning, selling gifts from his booth, The Polynesian Gift Hut. Women were flocking his tent buying up the flowered hair pieces while he commented on how he’s seen the festival grow over the years. Carlene Garrigan, who has been baking and selling her desserts for the last three years at the festival, starts baking at 7 a.m. the day before after peeling and cutting six cases of pineapple for her sweets.

She shared how she always goes to the games to support the football team, bringing lemon bars and ice cream sandwiches for them, and she says, “Win, or lose, I always brought them a candy lei. I just love to bake and that’s what I’m known for.” Customers lined up first thing in the morning to purchase her Philippine rice desert, and her lemon bars and Butter Mochi were sold out before the festival was over.

Team spirit ran alongside the cultural flavors being experienced as kids from the football teams all showed up wearing their jerseys. According to Jessica Cummings, whose son plays for the Mighty Mites team, “All the football players come. The festival is easy and fun and very family-friendly. Plus, it supports the Warriors, which is a great organization, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

It isn’t hard to see why people come back every year. For people who have never been to the Pacific Islands, there was a festive, easy-going atmosphere that made one feel like a guest at a family feast.