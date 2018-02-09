Pacific Association open tryout dates announced

On April 21st at Albert Park in San Rafael, CA, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs will host its annual league-wide tryout camp for all accomplished baseball players interested in playing at the professional level.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature a half-day skills assessment followed by a round-robin scrimmage.

Representatives from each of the six Pacific Association teams will evaluate the players, then conduct an on-site draft immediately following the tryout camp. The teams drafting players are the San Rafael Pacifics, the Sonoma Stompers, the league-champion Vallejo Admirals, the Pittsburg Diamonds and the two newest teams in the league, the Napa Silverados and the Martinez Clippers.

This tryout is for professional-level college seniors or players with prior professional experience looking to play pro baseball in Northern California.

Since 2014, these tryouts have resulted directly in more than 50 players signing professional contracts and over 30 players have moved up from the Pacific Association to higher affiliated and independent leagues.

The league has also garnered national recognition for its progressive and inclusive initiatives. The league has been highlighted on HBO’s Real Sports, chronicled in a New York Times bestselling book, “The Only Rule Is It Has to Work”, featured in the Wall Street Journal, received regular coverage from the MLB Network as well as many other national media outlets.

Player registration fee is $125 in advance and $150 at the tryout.

For more information, go to www.pacificsbaseball.com or call 415-485-1563.