POLICE BEAT 11-23-18

Rohnert Park

11/13/18

8:32 a.m.: A vandalism was reported on RP Exp.

9:30 a.m.: A 22-year-old male and a 28-year-old female were arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

12:07 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Megan Pl.

12:25 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on College View Dr.

12:54 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:57 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Alden Ave.

5:07 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.

6:04 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Beverly Dr.

6:22 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

11:20 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Dowdell Ave.

11/14/18

12:13 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating parole on Roberts Lake Rd.

3:53 a.m.: An industrial accident was reported on NB RP Exp.

7:50 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Arlen Dr.

8:05 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Bernice Ave. at Burton Ave.

8:27 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.

8:34 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Creekwood Sq.

9:14 a.m.: An attempted auto burglary was reported on RP Exp.

9:33 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for vandalism on RP Exp.

10:49 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Oak View Circle.

10:56 a.m.: A 32-year-old male, a 36-year-old female and a 24-year-old female were arrested for a bench warrant and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:25 a.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.

12:46 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Milton Pl.

2:36 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

2:39 p.m.: A 68-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Apple Ln.

4:19 p.m.: A missing person was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

5:33 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

6:00 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Santa Cruz Way.

7:50 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.

9:14 p.m.: A non-traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

9:17 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:47 p.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant and a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.

11/15/18

2:23 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

2:39 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:30 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

3:42 a.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Snyder Ln.

5:29 a.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for battery on Enterprise Dr.

8:33 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Adrian Ct.

11:06 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Dr. at Country Club Dr.

11:38 a.m.: Fraud was reported on City Center Dr.

1:50 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:24 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Snyder Ln.

2:46 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

6:06 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Camino Colegio.

6:15 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

6:53 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Karrington Rd. at RP Exp.

7:09 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Lilac Way.

8:05 p.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Parkway Dr.

9:25 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:11 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:25 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.

11/16/18

1:56 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

2:01 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonita Ave.

5:32 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Avenida Cala at Cielo Circle.

8:24 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on State Farm Dr.

9:40 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:05 a.m.: Hazardous conditions were reported on Bonnie Ave.

10:43 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on Roberts Lake Rd.

11:20 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury on Enterprise Dr.

12:54 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

1:43 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Donna Ct.

1:46 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Laguna Dr.

1:57 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for marijuana possession on school grounds on Snyder Ln.

4:00 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault on Enterprise Dr.

4:29 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Padre Parkway.

4:56 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Meadow Pines Ave.

6:49 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:46 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on City Center Dr.

10:18 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.

11:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Adrian Dr.

11:39 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

11/17/18

12:02 a.m.: A citizen filed a crime report on Firethorn Dr.

12:24 a.m.: A 23-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Golf Course Dr. W.

1:54 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for battery on a peace officer and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Golf Course Dr.

8:55 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on City Center Dr.

10:49 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

11:15 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Circle Dr.

12:00 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr. at Seed Farm Dr.

12:05 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Cruz Way.

12:17 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

2:06 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:03 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Hunter Dr.

9:00 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Redwood Dr.

9:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11/18/18

12:58 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Business Park Dr. at Carlson Ave.

2:43 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment, violating probation, an assault with injury and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Golf Course Dr.

4:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Francis Circle.

4:26 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for assault by strangulation, willful cruelty to child, damaging a wireless communication device and a bench warrant on Enterprise Dr.

4:52 a.m.: A 56-year-old female was arrested for battery on a peace officer on Francis Circle.

7:10 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Dawn Ct.

1:15 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:19 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on RP Exp.

6:43 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Cielo Circle.

6:43 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Enterprise Dr. at Hunter Dr.

6:48 p.m.: A battery was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:33 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gilford Ln. at Gillpepper Ln.

11/19/18

6:28 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:04 a.m.: An attempted assault with a weapon was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:38 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Baron Dr.

10:03 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:21 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Megan Pl.

11:21 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.

3:37 p.m.: A 63-year-old female was arrested for battery on Golf Course Dr.

3:51 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Snyder Ln.

3:51 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:31 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

7:22 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Liman Way.

7:26 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for battery on a person on Snyder Ln.

8:01 p.m. A coroner’s case was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:43 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Beverly Dr.