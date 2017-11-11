POLICE BEAT

Rohnert Park

10/31/17

1:26 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI on RP Exp.

8:59 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Snyder Ln.

10:28 a.m.: Theft of mail reported on Southwest Blvd.

11:27 a.m.: Fraud reported on Camino Colegio.

1:32 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Emily Ave.

3:00 p.m.: Loitering reported on Redwood Dr.

3:41 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:47 p.m.: Obstructing movement in a public place reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

4:07 p.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Emily Ave.

4:40 p.m.: Fight reported on Cielo Circle.

5:04 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Maria Pl.

6:51 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Eve Ct.

8:33 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Mitchell Dr.

8:43 p.m.: Display of weapon reported on Snyder Ln.

10:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monique Pl.

10:25 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for battery on peace officer, obstruct/resist peace officer, DUI and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd. at Redwood Dr.

11/1/17

12:11 a.m.: Fight reported on Burton Ave.

12:24 a.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Burton Ave.

1:53 a.m.: Missing person reported on Lombard Way.

9:29 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Madrigal St.

10:39 a.m.: Violation of court order reported on Marque Dr.

10:45 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Fern Pl. at Golf Course Dr.

11:15 a.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Fern Pl.

11:33 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on RP Exp.

12:36 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:55 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of a controlled substance

2:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bonnie Ave.

2:50 p.m.: Loitering reported on Hillview Ct.

3:10 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

3:56 p.m.: An 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old male arrested for battery on a person and damage to power connecting lines on Redwood Dr.

5:32 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. on ramp.

6:11 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

6:39 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:55 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Snyder Ln.

7:06 p.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for annoying child under 18 years of age on Santa Alicia Dr.

7:46 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Doubletree Dr.

11:07 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11/2/17

2:41 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.

7:47 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.

8:15 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.

10:43 a.m.: Violation of court order reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

1:14 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Redwood Dr.

1:26 p.m.: Fraud reported on Circulo Chapala.

1:46 p.m.: Robbery reported on RP Exp.

1:49 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:21 p.m.: Fraud reported on State Farm Dr.

2:31 p.m.: Ex-felon in possession of weapon on Redwood Dr.

2:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.

3:20 p.m.: Hit and run reported on State Farm Dr.

6:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Southwest Blvd.

8:11 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:58 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.

9:15 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.

11/3/17

12:23 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for DUI, no proof of insurance and driver failed to obey stop sign on Golf Course Dr.

2:55 a.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, prohibited use of tear gas, outside warrant and false identification to peace officer on Commerce Blvd.

7:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.

8:07 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Fairway Dr.

10:12 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Firethorn Dr.

11:22 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Enterprise Dr.

12:12 p.m.: Fight reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:52 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Martin Ave.

3:41 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

3:46 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

4:04 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Bridgit Dr.

6:11 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

6:12 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:02 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:42 p.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Marlene Ct.

8:35 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Rancho Verde Circle at RP Exp.

8:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Arlen Dr.

11:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Arlen Dr.

11/4/17

12:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on City Center Dr.

12:27 a.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:30 a.m.: A 35-year-old male and a 19-year-old male arrested for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of controlled substance, possession of billy club, blackjack, sandbag etc. for public intoxication on Southwest Blvd.

9:53 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Blair Ave.

11:31 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

12:40 p.m.: Burglary reported on Martin Ave.

1:26 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on RP Exp.

1:58 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

2:08 p.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.

3:04 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Country Club Dr.

10:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

10:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Holly Ave.

11/5/17

1:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Rio Vista Ln.

1:40 a.m.: Battery reported on RP Exp.

4:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

4:21 a.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Country Club Dr.

11:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Ellis St.

11:28 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

12:06 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Liberty Ave. at Lincoln Ave.

1:46 p.m.: Fraud reported on Dolores Dr.

3:32 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

3:48 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.

8:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

10:46 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

10:55 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

11:15 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Bernice Ave.

11:30 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

11/6/17

7:23 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Burton Ave. at Southwest Blvd.

7:45 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Lane at Southwest Blvd.

8:40 a.m.: A 71-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

9:07 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

9:26 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Livery Ct.

9:50 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Lynne Conde Way.

10:09 a.m.: Grand theft reported on Dowdell Ave.

10:25 a.m.: Industrial accident reported on Mendocino Ave.

10:29 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Mercedes Way.

11:06 a.m.: Grand theft reported on RP Exp.

11:40 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Camino Colegio.

3:45 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Redwood Dr.

4:23 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr.

4:51 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Golf Course Dr.

5:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr.

5:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported on Georgia Ct.

6:14 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Carlita Circle.

6:33 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Country Club Dr.

7:25 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RP Exp.

8:55 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Madrigal St.

11:33 p.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on NB RP Exp.

Cotati

10/27/17

1:00 a.m.: A 26-year-old male and a 25-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:47 a.m.: Disturbance reported on LaPlaza.

3:10 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on LaPlaza.

9:00 a.m.: Fraud reported on Gilbert Way.

9:37 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

12:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Myrtle Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.

7:02 p.m.: Fraud reported on Bay Tree Ct.

10/28/17

12:51 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for camping in park on Marsh Way.

2:00 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd. at Wilford Ln.

5:19 p.m.: A 68-year-old male arrested for disorderly conduct on St. Joseph Way.

10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Linden Ave.

11:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Matteri Circle.

10/29/17

12:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Gravenstein Hwy.

1:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santero Way.

3:46 a.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:19 a.m.: A 27-year-old male and a 28-year-old male arrested for obstruct/resist peace officer, false identification to peace officer, carry concealed dirk or dagger and outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.

3:29 p.m.: Two 18-year-old males arrested for vandalism and conspiracy to commit crime on Maple Ave.

5:39 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.

6:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Larch Ave.

7:26 p.m.: A 58-year-old male arrested for battery on a person on Hwy. 116 S.

9:03 p.m.: A 60-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended license, displaying false proof of registration on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.

10/30/17

6:39 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

10/31/17

3:07 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Helman Ln. at Redwood Dr.

10:38 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Santero Way.

11:04 a.m.: Missing person reported on W. Sierra Ave.

11:47 a.m.: A 70-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.

6:03 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.

8:18 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on LaSalle Ave.

11/1/17

12:09 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI and minor possessing alcohol on Old Redwood Hwy.

12:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lakewood Ave.

12:29 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.

4:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.

4:35 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for vandalism reported on W. Sierra Ave.

6:55 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Lincoln Ave.

7:44 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for DUI on Poplar Ave. at W. Railroad Ave.

10:37 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.

11/2/17

1:23 a.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3:00 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for felon in possession of stun gun and violation of probation on Wilford Lane.

4:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.