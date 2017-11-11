POLICE BEAT

Rohnert Park
10/31/17
1:26 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI on RP Exp.
8:59 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Snyder Ln.
10:28 a.m.: Theft of mail reported on Southwest Blvd.
11:27 a.m.: Fraud reported on Camino Colegio.
1:32 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Emily Ave.
3:00 p.m.: Loitering reported on Redwood Dr.
3:41 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:47 p.m.: Obstructing movement in a public place reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
4:07 p.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Emily Ave.
4:40 p.m.: Fight reported on Cielo Circle.
5:04 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Maria Pl.
6:51 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Eve Ct.
8:33 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Mitchell Dr.
8:43 p.m.: Display of weapon reported on Snyder Ln.
10:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monique Pl.
10:25 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for battery on peace officer, obstruct/resist peace officer, DUI and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd. at Redwood Dr.
11/1/17
12:11 a.m.: Fight reported on Burton Ave.
12:24 a.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Burton Ave.
1:53 a.m.: Missing person reported on Lombard Way.
9:29 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Madrigal St.
10:39 a.m.: Violation of court order reported on Marque Dr.
10:45 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Fern Pl. at Golf Course Dr.
11:15 a.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Fern Pl.
11:33 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on RP Exp.
12:36 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:55 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of a controlled substance
2:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bonnie Ave.
2:50 p.m.: Loitering reported on Hillview Ct.
3:10 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
3:56 p.m.: An 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old male arrested for battery on a person and damage to power connecting lines on Redwood Dr.
5:32 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. on ramp.
6:11 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
6:39 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:55 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Snyder Ln.
7:06 p.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for annoying child under 18 years of age on Santa Alicia Dr.
7:46 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Doubletree Dr.
11:07 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11/2/17
2:41 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.
7:47 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.
8:15 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.
10:43 a.m.: Violation of court order reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
1:14 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Redwood Dr.
1:26 p.m.: Fraud reported on Circulo Chapala.
1:46 p.m.: Robbery reported on RP Exp.
1:49 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:21 p.m.: Fraud reported on State Farm Dr.
2:31 p.m.: Ex-felon in possession of weapon on Redwood Dr.
2:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.
3:20 p.m.: Hit and run reported on State Farm Dr.
6:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Southwest Blvd.
8:11 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:58 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.
9:15 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
11/3/17
12:23 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for DUI, no proof of insurance and driver failed to obey stop sign on Golf Course Dr.
2:55 a.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, prohibited use of tear gas, outside warrant and false identification to peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
7:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
8:07 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Fairway Dr.
10:12 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Firethorn Dr.
11:22 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:12 p.m.: Fight reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:52 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Martin Ave.
3:41 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
3:46 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
4:04 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Bridgit Dr.
6:11 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
6:12 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:02 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:42 p.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Marlene Ct.
8:35 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Rancho Verde Circle at RP Exp.
8:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Arlen Dr.
11:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Arlen Dr.
11/4/17
12:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on City Center Dr.
12:27 a.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:30 a.m.: A 35-year-old male and a 19-year-old male arrested for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of controlled substance, possession of billy club, blackjack, sandbag etc. for public intoxication on Southwest Blvd.
9:53 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Blair Ave.
11:31 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
12:40 p.m.: Burglary reported on Martin Ave.
1:26 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on RP Exp.
1:58 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
2:08 p.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.
3:04 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Country Club Dr.
10:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
10:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Holly Ave.
11/5/17
1:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Rio Vista Ln.
1:40 a.m.: Battery reported on RP Exp.
4:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.
4:21 a.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Country Club Dr.
11:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Ellis St.
11:28 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
12:06 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Liberty Ave. at Lincoln Ave.
1:46 p.m.: Fraud reported on Dolores Dr.
3:32 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.
3:48 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Golf Course Dr.
8:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:46 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
10:55 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
11:15 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Bernice Ave.
11:30 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
11/6/17
7:23 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Burton Ave. at Southwest Blvd.
7:45 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Lane at Southwest Blvd.
8:40 a.m.: A 71-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:07 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.
9:26 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Livery Ct.
9:50 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Lynne Conde Way.
10:09 a.m.: Grand theft reported on Dowdell Ave.
10:25 a.m.: Industrial accident reported on Mendocino Ave.
10:29 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Mercedes Way.
11:06 a.m.: Grand theft reported on RP Exp.
11:40 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Camino Colegio.
3:45 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Redwood Dr.
4:23 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr.
4:51 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported on Georgia Ct.
6:14 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Carlita Circle.
6:33 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Country Club Dr.
7:25 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RP Exp.
8:55 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Madrigal St.
11:33 p.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on NB RP Exp.
Cotati
10/27/17
1:00 a.m.: A 26-year-old male and a 25-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:47 a.m.: Disturbance reported on LaPlaza.
3:10 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on LaPlaza.
9:00 a.m.: Fraud reported on Gilbert Way.
9:37 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
12:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Myrtle Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
7:02 p.m.: Fraud reported on Bay Tree Ct.
10/28/17
12:51 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for camping in park on Marsh Way.
2:00 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd. at Wilford Ln.
5:19 p.m.: A 68-year-old male arrested for disorderly conduct on St. Joseph Way.
10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Linden Ave.
11:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Matteri Circle.
10/29/17
12:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Gravenstein Hwy.
1:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santero Way.
3:46 a.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:19 a.m.: A 27-year-old male and a 28-year-old male arrested for obstruct/resist peace officer, false identification to peace officer, carry concealed dirk or dagger and outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:29 p.m.: Two 18-year-old males arrested for vandalism and conspiracy to commit crime on Maple Ave.
5:39 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Larch Ave.
7:26 p.m.: A 58-year-old male arrested for battery on a person on Hwy. 116 S.
9:03 p.m.: A 60-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended license, displaying false proof of registration on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.
10/30/17
6:39 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
10/31/17
3:07 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Helman Ln. at Redwood Dr.
10:38 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Santero Way.
11:04 a.m.: Missing person reported on W. Sierra Ave.
11:47 a.m.: A 70-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.
6:03 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
8:18 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on LaSalle Ave.
11/1/17
12:09 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI and minor possessing alcohol on Old Redwood Hwy.
12:22 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lakewood Ave.
12:29 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.
4:13 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.
4:35 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for vandalism reported on W. Sierra Ave.
6:55 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Lincoln Ave.
7:44 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for DUI on Poplar Ave. at W. Railroad Ave.
10:37 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.
11/2/17
1:23 a.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:00 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for felon in possession of stun gun and violation of probation on Wilford Lane.
4:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.