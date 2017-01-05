PG&E offers safety tips to deal with winter’s weather

With temperatures expected to drop to the 20s throughout parts of Northern and Central California this week, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is urging customers to take safety precautions when heating their homes.

Fuel-burning appliances, such as gas furnaces, stoves, ovens and water heaters, can increase the risk of carbon monoxide, a toxic gas, when they are not working properly. According to the Center for Disease Control, every year in the United States at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital. If unsafe concentrations of carbon monoxide are not detected, the result can be fatal.

Electric heating devices, such as space heaters, can also be a safety hazard when used improperly. Improper use has been known to cause fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States and from 2009 to 2013, accounted for 56,000 structure fires per year. Nearly half of these fires occur from December through February. PG&E suggests the following tips:

• Never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, such as generators, barbecues, propane heaters and charcoal.

• As of 2011, all California single-family homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors.

• Installation of the devices will warn when concentration levels are high.

• Check the expiration date – most carbon monoxide detectors have a shelf life of five to seven years.

• Replace the batteries at least twice a year.

• Place space heaters on level, hard, nonflammable surfaces, not on rugs or carpets.

• Don’t put objects on space heaters or use them to dry clothes or shoes.

• Turn off space heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.

• Keep all flammable materials at least three feet away from heating sources and supervise children when a space heater or fireplace is being used.

• Never use cooking devices such as ovens or stoves for home heating purposes.

• When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so that the byproducts of combustion can vent safely through the chimney.

If a resident suspects there is a problem with a natural gas appliance inside the home, he or she should call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. A gas service representative will be dispatched to do a thorough inspection. If a resident detects carbon monoxide in the home, he or she should get out immediately and call 911.