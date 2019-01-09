News
January 9, 2019
PG&E has a prediction model

January 4, 2019

PG&E has developed a Storm Outage Prediction Model that incorporates real-time weather forecasts, historic data and system knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages. 

Safety reminder; 

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep yourself and others away. If you see damaged power lines or electrical equipment, call 911 immediately and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you must get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades and small children. Do not leave candles unattended. 

Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Customers with generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to crews working on power lines. Operate your generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.

If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

Check and restock your emergency kits with flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc. Also, ensure a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or NOAA radio is on hand.

If you are driving and encounter emergency vehicles with activated lights and sirens, remember to move over as it’s the law in California.

Outage information

For more information about outages and ways to prepare and stay safe during the storm, please visit www.pge.com/stormsafety.

If outages occur, customers can find details and information on restoration by:

Clicking onto www.pge.com/outages and signing up for outage alerts via text, email or phone

Following PG&E on social media for updates

PG&E on Twitter: www.twitter.com/PGE4Me

PG&E on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pacificgasandelectric

Calling PG&E’s outage information line at 1-800-743-5002.