PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is sending postcards to more than 240,000 customers encouraging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.

These customers, who live throughout PG&E’s service area, have incomplete or no contact information on file.

It is important that all customer information is up to date, so PG&E can share important wildfire safety alerts. In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and the pge.com website.

“With the 2019 wildfire season now upon us, we all need to be better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We are asking our customers to be sure we have their latest contact information, so we can do our best to reach them in advance of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event.”

The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is one of many additional precautionary safety measures in response to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires that the company is putting in place as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program intended to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future.

Extreme weather threats can change quickly. PG&E’s goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails at 48 hours, again at 24 hours, and again just prior to shutting off power.

Besides updating their contact information to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following:

Have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with your friends, family and neighbors;

Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate; and

Clear defensible space around your home or business.

PG&E thanks the over 390,000 customers who have acted to ensure they will receive its wildfire safety alerts since June 1, 2018. For customers who have not yet confirmed or updated their contact information, PG&E strongly encourages everyone to do so by visitingwww.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589.