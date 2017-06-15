PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County

As part of PG&E’s ongoing efforts to provide safe and reliable gas service to customers, contractors will perform routine gas meter inspections in Sonoma County throughout June and into July. Contract workers will inspect approximately 14,000 residential and commercial gas meters in Cotati, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Santa Rosa.

The contractors will carry a mobile phone or tablet in order to take pictures. They will be wearing a PG&E hard hat and PG&E safety vest but their shirt will have the contractor logo. They will not be in PG&E vehicles but will have a PG&E placard in the windshield. Workers will carry photo identification and fact sheets, which they will present upon request.

The PG&E contractors will not enter your home during these inspections. If you ask for an ID or badge and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E’s presence in the community.

This work will not affect gas service. In the event a meter cannot be accessed, PG&E will schedule a visit and inspect the meter on a future date.

These inspections will conclude in July, barring unforeseen delays like inclement weather.