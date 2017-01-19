PETA offers safety tips for pet owners in case of local flooding

PETA is offering advice for ensuring the safety of companion animals as residents experience major flooding and are forced to evacuate.

• During a flood, never leave your animals outdoors, tied up or confined in any way, as they will be trapped and unable to flee rising waters.

• In the event of an evacuation, never leave your animals behind to fend for themselves. They aren't equipped to survive disasters any better than humans are.

• Know your emergency destination ahead of time. Shelters for human victims often don’t allow animals, but motels in the area may accept them in an emergency.

• Place small animals in secure carriers, and keep dogs leashed. Frightening sounds and unfamiliar surroundings may make them bolt. Take water and food bowls, your animals’ favorite toy or blanket, a towel, and enough food to last them at least a week.

• Watch for other animals in need, including strays and those who are left behind by neighbors.

If you see animals in distress and are unable to help, note their condition and location and call authorities for help as soon as possible.