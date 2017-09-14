Oxford Suites now open

The Oxford Suites, Rohnert Park, is now open and accepting reservations. Located at 67 Golf Course Drive West in Rohnert Park, the hotel welcomes business and leisure travelers alike.

The five-story Oxford Suites features 163 spacious non-smoking suites, specially designed extended stay and pet-friendly rooms. Property highlights include an on-site restaurant and lounge, a fitness center, electric vehicle charger and an outdoor cabana with pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room.

The Oxford has signature complimentary amenities, including a full hot breakfast buffet, evening reception and a high-speed wireless internet.

In addition, the Oxford Suites contains five unique indoor and outdoor meeting spaces totaling nearly 7,000 square feet. Event facilities will accommodate up to 250 people and A/V equipment is available. A complimentary shuttle to and from the Charles M. Schulz Airport and on-site catering, the hotel’s state-of-the-art meeting spaces are beautiful, practical and comfortable.

The Oxford Suites utilizes LED lighting, a saline-based swimming pool and a spa maintained with natural minerals, bulk amenities, high-efficiency appliances, tankless water coolers, automatic light sensors throughout the hotel and a Lotus sanitizing system utilizing on-demand stabilized aqueous ozone.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa Chambers is scheduled for September 26th. Reservations can be made online at oxfordsuitessonoma.com.