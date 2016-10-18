Oxford Suites accepting reservations

The Oxford Suites Rohnert Park plans to open its doors in December, offering what it says will be an affordable lodging choice for Sonoma County travelers. Reservations are now being accepted for stays beginning March 1, 2017.

Capable of hosting business or leisure travelers, as well as corporate or private events, the Oxford Suites Rohnert Park will offer 163 non-smoking suites situated on five floors, 6,773 square feet of meeting space, an on-site bistro and catering service.

Reservations can be made for stays March 1, 2017, and after at oxfordsuitesrohnertpark.com. Job applications are being accepted at http://bit.ly/25M9GCt.