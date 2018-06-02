News
June 2, 2018
Out of the ashes comes the first Coffey Park home

  • Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, the first home in Coffey Park has been rebuilt and several others are well on their way. Robert Grant

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
June 1, 2018

On a sunny Friday afternoon, community members and local representatives met in one of the hardest hit areas of Santa Rosa to celebrate the completion of the first rebuilt home in Sonoma County in Coffey Park, where sweeping flames took out the quiet and quaint tree-lined neighborhood.

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey visited the rebuilt home at 1613 Kerry Ln. to present a certificate of occupancy to owner Dan Bradford, who had only been in his two-story home for a year until the Tubbs Fire broke out in October 2017.

Coursey also participated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting of the home, a symbolic turning point for the recovery of Sonoma County and Santa Rosa as the home marks the first residential space in Sonoma County to be rebuilt.

Coursey said of the recovery period, “Our city is still early in our journey through this monumental recovery, but seeing the first rebuild come to completion is truly a heartening sight… This milestone demonstrates the strength and determination of our community.”

 Along with Bradford’s home, around 3,000 other homes in Santa Rosa were destroyed during the firestorm — about five percent of the city’s housing stock and a total of 5,200 homes were leveled throughout the county.

“I truly hope that other fire survivors will follow suit and know that rebuilding can be done,” Bradford said in a Sonoma County press release. Expect the delays, navigate the bumps, twists and turns and look ahead to the day you will be allowed to return to your homes.”

Bradford also said he would like to thank the team of people that helped make the rebuild possible.

“I would like to thank my Lake County contractors, all the sub-contractors, friends and family support during these crazy times,” Bradford said.

Currently there are around 167 homes under construction in Santa Rosa, with construction for various homes slated to be completed in early June, according to Sonoma County Recovers.

Building permits have been issued and construction is pending for another 91 homes in the area. At the moment there are 111 building permit applications under review by SR city staff and the City of Santa Rosa Resilient City Permit Center.

Around 88 permits have already been issued and construction is pending, with 188 parcels in the construction phase of recovery, according to data from the City of Santa Rosa website.

“I look forward to joining my colleagues, community members and our partners in the recovery effort to honor this occasion,” Coursey said.  