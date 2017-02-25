Our latest, crazy adventures in rock buying in Arizona

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

My companion on the drive to Arizona was Aaron Poovey from Sebastopol. He is a well-known jewelry artist, and we shared the driving duties and split the costs of the journey so we would have more money to buy more rocks.

Driving down lumpy Highway 95 from the Mojave Desert, near the dusty town of Needles, the muddy Colorado River joins us on the left. After spending weeks carving the Grand Canyon a bit deeper, the river is slow and wide, seemingly at rest before feeding the croplands of the Imperial Valley.

The highway crests a small mountain and we are visually startled, as below us rests the green valley of Blythe. The Colorado has transformed the dry desert into the emerald green fields before us.

In Blythe, we checked into our old motel. We humped our bags to our room and hit the road to take advantage of the afternoon light.

The Arizona boarder was crossed without fanfare as we glided along the 18 miles to Quartzite. The RV traffic increases as we neared town. It felt like our suburban had shrunk down to insignificance as the giant monoliths surround us. The feeling of just being another bug on the road came to mind.

First stop a rock shop

The first stop is a bit out of town at the Highway 50-95 Rock Shop, owned by Gregg and Deborah Nimmo. Aaron and I found this shop to be the best in the Quartzite area. The owners were kind and helpful. Their inventory is well displayed and easy to look through, the shop is clean and neat, not an easy task when your business is dirty rocks and fossils.

Gregg and I traded emails in December; my passion is petrified dinosaur bone. He wrote that a small shop in town had some of the best dinosaur bone around. I found some remarkable stones at the shop, which Deborah carefully wrapped and bagged. Aaron and I left the shop a couple hundred dollars poorer and happy as clams…not the petrified clams, I bought a few of those last year. Following Gregg's directions, we drove to the corner shop behind the tiny post office. Everything was covered in a thick layer of dust.

Unfortunately, we arrived right at closing time and promised to come back in the morning. We then drove across the highway to Desert Gardens, a flea-market of rough rocks, lapidary equipment and slabs cut on special saws dedicated to slicing up rocks. We found the gardens to be about half the size of last year, many purveyors had already packed up and left for Tucson.

Our trip this year was near the end of the Quartzite show, which begins on the first of January each year. Our plan was to make a short visit then join the crowds in the city of Tucson. The Tucson Gem and Mineral show officially begins Feb. 1. This was the first time at the Tucson show for both of us.

The place to eat in Blythe

Next morning, we were up early, Aaron hits the bed about 9, then gets up around five-zero-dark-thirty. He patiently waited for my slow self to get up, get ready and hit the road. If you’re ever in Blythe, eat at the Steaks and Cakes Restaurant at the east end of Main Street. The locals eat there, the food is good, the wait staff is very good and grandpa still comes in every day after more than 40 years. The cake part is their pancakes, made from scratch each morning.

We were off for Quartzite on full tummies, and Brown’s rock shop was just opening. Tom, like me, has sense enough to stay in bed until a reasonable hour. He showed us his dinosaur bone pile. I spent two hours going through his dinosaur bones, and between us we bought about 90 percent of his inventory. I also bought some excellent petrified wood and a few small meteors. We bid them good bye and drove over the freeway to the more permanent sales stalls.

I was poking around buying a few bits of this and that when Aaron came to tell me he found the motherlode of meteors. We scurried back to the shop and met Dave and his wife who run the shop with Jerry (not their real names). Dave opened the special case and pulled out two shoe boxes of material. I was agog, there were more rocks from space here than I have seen in one place.

He explained that the owner, Jerry, would be in soon to provide technical details of the collection. I was in heaven. I went through every stone and put my choices in careful piles. Jerry came back from lunch and met Aaron and me. I asked if I could go with him sometime to find my own meteor. He said sure, and I went back to sorting my piles. Bob and Aaron spoke about the incredible discovery of a local meteorite fall that landed nearby. Dave was the only one to see the fall, which Jerry said would soon be authenticated by meteorite authorities. Would that be Meteoritists, Meteorologists, Rocks from Space-ists? In any case, Jerry pulled out some certificates verifying the local fall site. They looked to me like stock certificates, available at good stationary stores to use as presentation papers. This was a second flag for me. All we heard was to be too good to be true, both in price and quantity.

Making a quick call

Early in the month our local meteor specialist back home offered to take my call should I have any questions about what was being offered. He took my call right away. I began to read the certificate to him. When I got to the name of the finder, “Jerry,” he said, “Don’t go any further Bill. You are in the hands of a fraud.” He went on to tell me that Jerry was a kook and had a reputation for bamboozling people into buying his meteors. He went on to say Jerry has a problem adhering to the rules of meteor dealers/experts in terms of verifying his finds using accepted procedures.

This includes taking a small sample and putting it under the microscope and doing chemical testing. I was holding the phone a bit more tightly to my ear as he explained that Jerry can become agitated and has been in physical conflicts with people in the meteor community. I didn’t think Jerry, Dave or Mrs. Dave would be a problem for me should it come to that. I had my hand on my wallet and was thinking of spending a good part of my savings on his inventory. I disconnected and told Aaron we should go back to our motel and get some more money. I asked them to hold the rocks I had put aside and we exited. When we were out of earshot I explained to Aaron what had taken place on the phone.

He said the guy seemed believable and upright. He too was a bit taken aback by Jerry’s excessive need to authenticate his stock. I called my friend back and thanked him profusely for saving my bacon. What I was going to buy was desert iron, a fairly common, naturally occurring stone.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.