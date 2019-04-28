Oppenheim, Sarudiansky, Nudell Named All-PacWest

Head Coach and three Seawolves recognized by the PacWest.

In his second season at the helm of Sonoma State men's tennis Jose Hilla named Co-Coach of the year, tied with Azusa Pacific’s Head Coach Mark Bohren. Hilla led Sonoma State to an 8-5 record on the season, and the Seawolves are currently in position to reach the NCAA West Regional for the first time since the team joined the PacWest.

Three Seawolves were named to the All-PacWest Team; Nate Oppenheim, Santiago Sarudiansky, and Max Nudell. Oppenheim (All-PacWest Singles First-Team), Sarudiansky (All-PacWest Singles Second-Team), Nudell and Oppenheim (All-PacWest Doubles Second-Team).