Operation Christmas Child Rohnert Park announces drop-off sites for toys

Operation Christmas Child Rohnert Park volunteers have announced the local sites that will serve as drop-off locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.

Rohnert Park’s and surrounding cities’ residents will transform more than 14,400 empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

The donated gifts will then be delivered around the world by the project to children who are living in the midst of poverty, war, disease or natural disaster.

Two of the main drop off points are Adobe Christian Church, located at 2875 Old Adobe Road in Petaluma, and Cross Point Community Church, located at 1577 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa. For a complete list of all Rohnert Park area drop-off locations, searchable by ZIP code, go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.

This project has been in existence for 23 years, according to area coordinator Sue Evans.

School supplies and hygiene items are valuable to the children who will receive the care boxes.

“Where these boxes are going, children cannot attend school unless they have their own supplies,” Evans said. “Other good ideas would be to stuff a deflated soccer ball into a box or a stuffed animal…something like that.

Those who donate can pick an age group.

The age groups are 2-4 years, 5-9 years and 10-14.