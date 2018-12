The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and Tech High Interact Club raised money to buy 20 backpacks and then filled them with essentials for the homeless in Sonoma County and delivered them to SAYSC for the “One Cold Night” event. The clubs are seen with Rohnert Park City Council member Gina Belforte, who was on-hand to spend the night with some of the homeless youths and Rohnert Park Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz.

Photo by Robert Grant