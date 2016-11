Rancho Cotate receiver AJ Vallejos (2) gets a big hug from fellow receiver Logan Reese after Vallejos scored the game-winning touchdown on a 57-yard reception in the Cougars’ North Coast Section Div. III playoff quarterfinal against Eureka. The Cougars won 29-22 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal against Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland. See more on RCHS football on page 10.

Photo by Robert Grant