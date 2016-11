Reilani Peleti, left, a senior at Rancho Cotate high school, signs her letter of intent to play softball at Chico State University. Peleti chose to sign her letter at Mountain Mike's on Wednesday, Nov. 9, surrounded by her family and friends. Also present was her Bownet U18 softball travel team coach, Sam Banister, who is a graduate of University of Arizona and was part of the NCAA Div. I 2006 and 2007 national championship softball teams.

Jane Peleti