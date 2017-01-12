Oliver’s patrons give to REFB

Oliver’s Market, Sonoma County’s locally owned and operated grocer that originated in Cotati, proved it has generous customers.

During the holiday season, Oliver’s partnered with Redwood Empire Food Bank to offer holiday bell necklaces for sale at the check stands for one dollar each. The “One Bell Saves Supper” campaign informed customers that with every purchase, Redwood Empire Food Bank could provide two meals for Sonoma County’s residents facing hunger.

Oliver’s Market provided the bells for the program, and the customers purchased them generously, resulting in the sale of 8,807 bells and an $8,807 check for the REFB.

“We are grateful to our customers for their support of the Redwood Empire Food Bank,” said Oliver’s Market Owner and President Steve Maass. “One dollar at a time, they created this donation that we are glad to donate as a result of their generosity. The Redwood Empire Food Bank serves so many people in our community, with demand growing every day. As a Board member, I know how much they appreciate this donation.”

"We are deeply grateful to have the continued support of Oliver's Market and their generous shoppers who helped save supper and bring hope to the tables of our neighbors experiencing hunger this winter. One bell at a time, the Oliver's community joined together to help feed 82,000 children, seniors, families and individuals in Sonoma County, and as a direct result of their generosity, the REFB will be able to provide 17,614 nourishing meals to those in need in our community," said David Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The REFB is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. Since 1987, the REFB has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger, currently serving 82,000 children.