Oliver's Market to Host Open House Job Fair

On Thursday, October 26, Oliver's Market is hosting an Open House Job Fair from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Oliver's Market Business Office, 1721 Ditty Avenue, Santa Rosa.

The Job Fair is designed to support those who lost their employment in the recent fires. No resume is needed, and candidates can either apply on-line in advance at www.oliversmarket.com or complete a paper application at the event. Hiring decisions are being made on the spot so that candidates can quickly know their status.

Currently available positions include Deli, Kitchen, Grocery, Wellness, Produce, Bakery, and Building Maintenance. Learn more about Oliver’s Market benefits and opportunities at www.oliversmarket.com.