Oldies but goodies: Senior dogs find loving homes

By: Mickey Zeldes

A past adopter reached out to me over the holidays and wanted to bring her pair of little dogs by so we could see how well they are doing. She brought along two photo albums showing how cute they were together and how much they enjoyed their new home. She had adopted this senior pair of long-haired Chihuahuas about a year ago knowing that they were elderly and might have health issues sooner rather than later. They are both under a cardiologist’s care and one, that is almost completely blind, has been to an eye specialist. It was very apparent how much she loved these little dogs and what good care she was taking of them. There truly is a special place in the next life for people who are willing to take on these unwanted older pets!

Another angel that adopted a senior dog from us recently sent in a holiday letter with a very generous donation. She wrote about how touched she was upon hearing Echo’s story and how taken she was from the moment they first met with his gentle demeanor and joy in life in spite of having some serious health issues. She took him to the vet to see if they could help him have a better quality of life but x-rays revealed that his cancer had metastasized to the lungs. She had Echo for just 37 days but he clearly left a big paw-print on her heart. The letter thanked us for giving him another chance to find a family and not giving up on him but we really want to thank her for giving him a wonderful last month and opening up her heart and home to a senior pet.

It takes a special person to do that. Everyone wants puppies and kittens, or at least fairly young animals. Very few people are willing to knowingly take on a pet with health issues. We do blood panels on all our animals over 8-years-old so that people will know if there is an illness brewing although that is not a guarantee. We all know that health problems can start for no apparent reason in what was an otherwise healthy animal. It’s hard to put truly senior animals up for adoption when we hear over and over again people saying that they don’t want to meet with a five or six-year-old animal because he is so old! So, should we not give these animals another chance? Even if they are seemingly healthy and sweet? We think it’s worth a try and hope that you can help us find these animals the homes they deserve. We post them on our website and on our Facebook page and it’s amazing what social media can do to spread the word and bring the right person into the shelter. Here are a couple of our special seniors that are looking for your help.

Blaze was a community cat that was taken in by a resident when he started to look sick. He was suffering from an infection and needed vet care. Blaze was surrendered to us and our vet guestimates him to be 13-14 years old. Too old to be out on the streets! Besides that, he is a total love bug! He seeks out attention and is quite a talker. Doesn’t someone have a soft bed by a window for this old guy to lounge in? He is totally over his little illness and has been waiting since mid-October for a new family.

Agnes was also a stray and she came to us the end of September. We’re guessing her to be about 9-10 years old and possibly deaf (hard to tell with cats since they don’t do what we ask anyway!). She was in a foster home for a couple weeks and they only had nice things to say about her. She is a definite lap-cat and has the loudest. Purr. EVER! They were even getting her used to a harness and leash and said she enjoyed just hanging in the yard with them. This sweet calico would love to keep you warm this winter (and for many more!).

There’s nothing sadder than a senior animal that has lost his or her family and ended up at the shelter. It takes a special angel to open their hearts and home knowing it may be for a shorter period of time. But from what I hear the benefit and love they give makes it all worth it!

Upcoming Events:

No More Lost Pets – free microchips and pet ID tags for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati City. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one! The shelter is open Wed. 1-6:30 p.m. Thur.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30 p.m. and Sun. 1-4:30 p.m.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.