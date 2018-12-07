Official election winners as projected by the VOICE

Since the election is over, the candidates’ work will just begin. We, The Community Voice, will contemplate on the campaign promises and statements made by the candidates before the election. We are the media for the communities of Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove and have a vested interest in the economic growth, helping local businesses to be successful, the betterment of communities and their surroundings, a better school system and support for teachers, students and parents. We hope to see greater involvement among our communities.