News
December 7, 2018
Official election winners as projected by the VOICE

  • Joe Cimino, CRPUSD Board

  • Chrissa Gillies, CRPUSD Board

  • Left Brown, CRPUSD Board

  • Pam Stafford, RP city council

  • Susan H. Adams, RP city council

  • Rancho Adobe Fire Parcel Tax

  • Mark Landman, Cotati city council

  • John C. Moore, Cotati city council

Since the election is over, the candidates’ work will just begin. We, The Community Voice, will contemplate on the campaign promises and statements made by the candidates before the election. We are the media for the communities of Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove and have a vested interest in the economic growth, helping local businesses to be successful, the betterment of communities and their surroundings, a better school system and support for teachers, students and parents. We hope to see greater involvement among our communities.