Officer involved shooting: Suspect wanted to be shot by RP Public Safety officers

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Late Sunday evening Rohnert Park Public Safety officers responded to a man firing shots outside the main public safety station on City Center Drive, where the suspect was asking to be shot by police. Upon denying requests to drop his weapon an officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who was then transported to the hospital following the shooting.

The incident took place around 10:40 p.m. in front of the main entrance to the building in the plaza, according to a RP Public Safety report released on Nixle. In response to the man’s desire of wanting to be shot, officers immediately called for a crisis negotiator. While waiting for the negotiator to arrive on scene, officers continued to communicate with the man.

According to the report, the suspect told officers several times to, “Kill me.” Officers communicated with the man for approximately one hour as the suspect started to advance towards officers. Officers tried to move away from the suspect to continue the conversation.

However, “The suspect began walking towards officers while disregarding all commands to drop his weapon. The officer ultimately fired his weapon at the suspect due to fearing for his life.”

As soon as shots were fired, the officer ran over to the suspect to administer first aid. An ambulance was then staged and transported the suspect to the hospital.

Following the incident, public safety issued a Nixle notification around 12:04 a.m. asking residents to avoid the area of Rohnert Park Expressway to Country Club Drive, State Farm and Professional Center Drive. The area near the City Center Plaza is still sectioned off due to police activity.

For now, the name of both the officers involved and the suspect will not be released as the case is being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.