News
January 18, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
RP confident about flooding prep New businesses come to town Suspect wanted to be shot in City Center Plaza shooting Cotati-RP Unified School District makes AP District Honor Roll list City of Cotati: Honorary Mayor Anabel Dane RP aims to curb exposure to secondhand smoke RP approves amendment to speed up housing development Community helps TMS class reach goal Whatever happened to young newspaper carriers? CERT involvement the answer to better disaster preparedness? Wise money moves for parents under 40 2017 Home invasion: burglar arrested after entering home and committing sexual assault Holiday robbery and thefts DUI doesn’t just mean booze when behind the wheel New State laws that impact California’s law enforcement agencies New laws for California motorists Fraud Alert: Fire Debris Asteroid near Jupiter named after Sonoma State Rohnert Park woman caught in crossfire of gunfire during Las Vegas massacre at Mandalay Bay 5 Helpful Ways to Actively Assist your Community Hard hitting flu season comes early to Sonoma County Give blood now, save lives month To our valued customers: Warmer, drier weather is not unusual for December, local experts say Holiday travelers take to the road and sky A cup of ‘joe’ with RP Public Safety officers SMART’s successful toy drive Seasons Greetings Sonoma County helping to solve labor and housing shortage in local Sonoma vineyards Mayor installation ceremony RPPS warns about package theft Cotati passes temporary commercial cannabis ordinance To our valued customers Parents and teachers accuse school district of retaliation

Officer involved shooting: Suspect wanted to be shot by RP Public Safety officers

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
January 15, 2018

Late Sunday evening Rohnert Park Public Safety officers responded to a man firing shots outside the main public safety station on City Center Drive, where the suspect was asking to be shot by police. Upon denying requests to drop his weapon an officer fired his weapon at the suspect, who was then transported to the hospital following the shooting.

The incident took place around 10:40 p.m. in front of the main entrance to the building in the plaza, according to a RP Public Safety report released on Nixle. In response to the man’s desire of wanting to be shot, officers immediately called for a crisis negotiator. While waiting for the negotiator to arrive on scene, officers continued to communicate with the man.

According to the report, the suspect told officers several times to, “Kill me.” Officers communicated with the man for approximately one hour as the suspect started to advance towards officers. Officers tried to move away from the suspect to continue the conversation.

However, “The suspect began walking towards officers while disregarding all commands to drop his weapon. The officer ultimately fired his weapon at the suspect due to fearing for his life.”

As soon as shots were fired, the officer ran over to the suspect to administer first aid. An ambulance was then staged and transported the suspect to the hospital.    

Following the incident, public safety issued a Nixle notification around 12:04 a.m. asking residents to avoid the area of Rohnert Park Expressway to Country Club Drive, State Farm and Professional Center Drive. The area near the City Center Plaza is still sectioned off due to police activity.

For now, the name of both the officers involved and the suspect will not be released as the case is being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

 

 