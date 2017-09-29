October schedule for free Bookmobile of Sonoma County

Oct. 7: Roseland-SR Health Centers Binational Health Fair, Dollar Tree Parking Lot 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oct. 7: Boyes Hot Springs-Fiesta Center 4 - 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: Kenwood-Kenwood Market 10:15 - 11:15 a.m.

Oct.8 : Glen Ellen-Glen Ellen Village Fair 12 - 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: Petaluma-LumaFest, SRJC Petaluma Campus 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

10/17: Geyserville-5 - 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Larkfield / SR Farmers Market, Luther Burbank Center-10 a.m-1 p.m.

Oct. 21: Cotati-Oliver’s Market- 2-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Santa Rosa-SR Marketplace, 4-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: Petaluma-Tolay Fall Festival, Tolay Lake Regional Park 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: Freestone-9 - 10 a.m.

Oct. 28: Valley Ford-10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 28: Bodega Bay-Bodega Bay Veterinary Hospital 12 - 1 p.m.

Oct. 28: Jenner-1:30 - 3 p.m.

Oct. 28: Monte Rio-Beach Parking Lot-3:30 - 5 p.m.

Oct. 29: Geyserville-Geyserville-VFD Fundraiser Breakfast-8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

More than 210,000 books given away, and counting.