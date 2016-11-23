Novato man charged with Penngrove murder

By: Dave Williams

A Marin County man has been returned to Sonoma County to face trial for the February 2015 murder of an 84-year-old Penngrove woman.

Victor Silva, 28, of Novato, is charged with the first degree murder of Olga Dinelli. Silva recently was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Arizona for a police shootout that killed his wife, Stephanie LeJean Hill.

Silva and Hill allegedly tied Dinelli to a chair in her Penngrove home, ransacked the house and shot her once in the head. Law enforcement officials said Silva and Hill then fled to Southern California and were encountered by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies. Hill was shot and killed by a Riverside deputy, and Silva was captured and tried for her death.

Jurors in Arizona found him guilty under the concept that he acted to provoke the shootout with the Riverside County deputies.

In the case of Dinelli, Silva faces additional charges of murder, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, car theft and abuse of the elderly. If convicted, he faces a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Prosecutors did not say whether or not they believed it was Hill or Silva who shot Dinelli.

Silva appeared in a Santa Rosa courtroom on Monday, Nov. 21, in a blue jail uniform. He will return to court Dec. 5 to enter pleas and where the judge will set a preliminary hearing date.

The murder of Dinelli happened during a break-in of the farmhouse believed to be built in 1910. Silva and Hill allegedly stole valuables, including Dinelli’s car, and her body was found tied to a chair.

A statewide manhunt for the pair ensued, and Hill and Silva were seen in the desert town of Indio. Police attempted to make a stop of the pair, but they refused to stop and led law enforcement personnel on a 100-mile chase on Interstate 10. Gunshots were fired as they led the chase. The CHP employed spike strips, which disabled the car in which Silva and Hill were riding east of the California state line. Silva surrendered but Hill did not obey a command to drop her gun and was shot.

If convicted of Dinelli’s slaying, Silva likely will receive concurrent sentencing and will serve all of his time in a California prison.