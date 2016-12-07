Nothing sinister about this group of bikers

By: Irene Hilsendager

Harley Davidson-riding Rip City Riders make a habit of performing charitable acts in Sonoma and Marin counties

If you drive along Roblar Road off Stony Point Road, you will come upon an old church and school house. It is the almost ancient Dunham one-room schoolhouse alongside a non-denominational church. If you stopped to check it out several years ago, weeds and shrubs would be hip-high and everything in a very poor condition. The buildings are believed to have opened in 1870 with an addition built on in 1905. In 1920, the two-room school house was opened.

Then along comes motorcycle riders in slick black jackets, pants and boots. That alone brings up the stereotypical sinister images of motorcycle clubs.

Serving the community

The Rip City Riders may look the part, but they’re anything but sinister. The Rip City Riders pride themselves on doing good things for their community.

They saw the property falling into disarray and thought what a shame it is to have historical buildings just turn into a big pile of rotten planks. History such as this should be saved and handed down to other generations. The club just basically consists of working people who labor every day and know what hard work it takes to restore such a piece of property. And in time, the Rip City Riders purchased the 10 acres and decided to clean and restore this acreage, which now has become their clubhouse.

Renovating buildings

New bathrooms have been installed and there are so many photos of riders it would take an hour to go through the tour. The old bell from the church was sent down the road a bit to the newer Denham school. The property has received a very nice white wooden fence that no one could miss. The riders are a very diversified club with every member voting on each project or what event to be held for the upcoming year. And the most important part, the members have to decide where the money will be spent. The club supports the community and each other like one big family.

The Rip City Riders are a group of registered nonprofits with a mission to support many worthy causes in Sonoma and Marin counties. The motorcycle group is all in for helping the community. They have always gotten involved with the community, especially people who have a great love for motorcycles and hot rods and insist on raising money by way of making it work for any charity. This organization is a nonprofit organization and their sole mission is to make charitable work unique.

Rip City Riders just really get behind charities that don't need to spend much money on administration or to make sure that those that are being helped will get the most money and benefits from the riders.

Words fit together

The Rip City Riders were organized by the group's founder, Rob Anello. Anello, now in his 60s and having formed the club over two decades, would often commute to San Francisco on his bike and along with a commuter friend said they would "rip to the city" and when the words "rip" and "city" stuck, Anello said the initial phase of Rip City Riders stayed with them.

The charity parts came into view when a friend passed away and Anello started to raise money throughout the club to pay for funeral expenses.

As the norm, time passed very quickly and many riders would come and go. Later in the game, after the group sort of splintered, Anello decided to establish a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts and started up charitable events.

Supporting numerous causes

The Rip City Riders have put their heart and soul into each endeavor. The following are just some of the things they have supported: picking up toys, Little League Baseball; American Cancer; Blue Star Moms of Marin; Hospice by the Bay; Kids off Chemicals; Project Open Hands; Senior Access; Zero Breast Cancer; and serving as escorts for the Avenue of Flags on Memorial Day.

These gentlemen have earned lots of respect for what they have been doing in Sonoma and Marin counties. Why not get involved? Anyone who rides a Harley Davidson can join them on Sunday, Dec. 11, for the Red and White Sonoma County Toy Run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information contact the "road captain," Mark Bernardini, at (707) 480-7405 or go to RCRRoadcaptian@gmail.com.