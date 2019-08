A pack of Jr. Pee Wee football players from the Warriors Football & Cheer organization, tackle a member of the Napa Saints football team during a jamboree that was hosted by the San Marin Mustangs. The jamboree, which included five teams from the North Bay Youth Football & Cheer organization, was held at San Marin High School Sun., Aug. 11. The Warriors first game will be against Redwood PAL Golden Bears at Piner High School Sun., Aug. 18.

Photo by Jane Peleti