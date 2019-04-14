History
April 14, 2019
“Not bloody likely”- History April 1992

By: Irene Hilsendager
April 12, 2019

“Sonoma County has never had a problem with water in drought years,” said Brust. Lake Mendocino up near Ukiah and Lake Sonoma behind Warm Springs Dam, near Healdsburg feed the Petaluma Aqueduct and the Russian River-Cotati Intertie. Both pipelines run through RP and Cotati and each city can tap into the aqueduct when needed. Novato also used Sonoma County water but the rest of Marin relies on its own reservoirs. A refusal by voters to allow the Marin Municipal Water District to pipe in Sonoma County water led to real drought problems down there until just this spring.

Rohnert Park uses about one-quarter aqueduct water and the rest is well water. The water usage has “stabilized” to use Brust’s word the last five years. In billions of gallons, it was 2.04 in 1987, 2.01 in 1988, 2.04 in 1989, 2.14 in 1990 and 1.93 in 1991. (It first topped the one billion mark in 1978). The cost of aqueduct water is $250 an acre foot, the amount of water needed to cover one acre with one foot of water. The cost of well water “is about twenty percent higher,” said Brust. The average depth of the wells now is about 120 feet, a bit higher than drought year depths of 123 and 126 feet.

Naturally, the levels depend on rainfall totals as the underground lake is recharged every winter.

Back in the real tough drought years of 1976-77, Sonoma County was pumping emergency water down the aqueduct and across the Richmond-San Rafael bridge to Contra Costa and Alameda counties. And that’s before Lake Sonoma was on line.

It’s apparent we’re in a water-rich area compared to other California counties. But Brust, in his patented cautionary mode, says the city will be doing a “water conservation program” this summer by distributing water saving kits to homeowners. He says retrofitting older homes is “more effective,” but the situation now doesn’t demand such measures.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.