Sports
October 20, 2018
Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs

  • Photo by Cliff Mills

  • Photo by Cliff Mills

October 19, 2018

SONOMA, Calif. (Oct. 15, 2018) — Northern California drivers will take on the twists and turns of Sonoma Raceway as the Sports Car Club of America® (SCCA) holds its legendary National Championship Runoffs® for the first time at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, Oct. 19-21.

More than 500 racers from across the United States and Canada will converge on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile circuit to decide National Champions across 28 different car classes over three action-packed days of racing. Among the 500 racers, nearly 200 Northern California racers will compete on their home track.

Races are scheduled, Oct. 19-21, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, with each race lasting either 20 laps or 40 minutes. Spectators are welcome at qualifying and race days, with tickets starting at $15 per day or $60 for multi-day passes. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.sonomaraceway.com/SCCA.

 The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both Club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions over 2,000 events through its 116 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA’s activities are made possible with support from the following official partners: Chevrolet, the Official Truck of the SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Mobil 1, the Official Oil of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official