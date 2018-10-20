Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs

SONOMA, Calif. (Oct. 15, 2018) — Northern California drivers will take on the twists and turns of Sonoma Raceway as the Sports Car Club of America® (SCCA) holds its legendary National Championship Runoffs® for the first time at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, Oct. 19-21.

More than 500 racers from across the United States and Canada will converge on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile circuit to decide National Champions across 28 different car classes over three action-packed days of racing. Among the 500 racers, nearly 200 Northern California racers will compete on their home track.

Races are scheduled, Oct. 19-21, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, with each race lasting either 20 laps or 40 minutes. Spectators are welcome at qualifying and race days, with tickets starting at $15 per day or $60 for multi-day passes. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.sonomaraceway.com/SCCA.

