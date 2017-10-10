What we know so far and what you need to know." />
October 10, 2017
North Bay Fire Update: Schools closed, SMART to offer free limited service and voluntary G, H and K section evacuations in RP lifted

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
October 9, 2017

What we know so far and what you need to know:

 

  • Sonoma County school district closures will extend until Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to Jamie Hansen, communications specialist with the Sonoma County Office of Education. The following is a list of all school districts that will be closed tomorrow:

Alexander Valley

Bellevue

Bennett Valley

Cinnabar

Cloverdale

Cotati Rohnert Park

Dunham

Forestville

Gravenstein

Geyserville

Guerneville

Healdsburg

Harmony

Kashia

Kenwood

Liberty

Mark West

Monte Rio

Oak Grove

Old Adobe

Petaluma

Piner Olivet

Rincon Valley

Roseland

Santa Rosa City

Sebastopol Union

SCOE Alternative Education

 Sonoma Valley Unified

Two Rock

Twin Hills

 West Side

 Wright

West Sonoma County Union High

Wilmar

Windsor

  • Due to power outages in Napa and Sonoma area, PG&E has worked to establish various base camps to work to restore power and assess the damage. According to a press release provided by PG&E Spokesperson, Deanna Contreras, there are around 100,000 PG&E customers without electricity and around 30,000 without gas in Sonoma and Napa counties. In a statement issued to the press, Nick Stavropoulos, PG&E's president and operating officer said of the company’s mitigation plan, “We have mobilized crews so we can be ready to safely bring power and gas service back to our communities. Until then, we are working closely with Cal Fire and first responders as well as the Red Cross and the communities we serve, to make sure safety is front and center during what could be an extended restoration effort.”

  • Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will run a special free limited service for Tuesday, Oct. 10 according to SMART media contact, Jeanne Mariani-Belding. The service will be provided to “Assist those in the area who need transportation options during this period.” Service will run from the downtown San Rafael station to the  Santa Rosa downtown station. To check updates on schedules, visit: www.SonomaMarinTrain.org

  • The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety lifted the voluntary evacuations for G, H and K sections around 5:30 p.m. this evening. According to public safety Nixle report, “Resources will continue to monitor the fires burning east of Crane Canyon. If the winds change and the fire begins to threaten Rohnert Park, residents will be advised.” RP emergency shelter will still remain open. These include shelters at; Sally Tomatoes, Burton Avenue Recreation Center and Faith Community Church.

  • Cal Fire first responders are still battling the Tubbs fire in Napa and Sonoma Counties. According to a Cal Fire press briefing, the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit is working on battling the onset of these fires. “Our firefighters have been battling these major fires from the onset, as well as a multitude of fires,” according to the same briefing.

  • As of 8:09 p.m. this evening, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has deemed all areas affected by the fire closed and any “unlawful entry into a closed evacuation area will be strictly enforced,” according to sheriff’s department news brief. Bay Area law enforcement agencies will assist the sheriff’s office in patrolling the various closed zones.

  • According to Santa Rosa city officials, a curfew will be put in place from 6:45 p.m. until sunrise, Tuesday, Oct. 10 around the mandatory evacuation area. Information on the curfew order can be viewed at srcity.org/DocumentCenter/View/17786

In a Monday evening press conference, Mayor of Santa Rosa, Chris Coursey issued a statement regarding the devastation the fire has caused so far.

“... For the last 17-19 hours our personnel have been out there and doing the job of saving lives and that’s got to come first. I want to say that my heart goes out to everyone who has suffered loss in the last day or so,” Coursey said. “My house is fine, my family is fine, but my city is not. It’s going to take a long time for us to recover, but I am really glad to have the support of our local, state and federal partners, we are going to need you as we go through this difficult time. But I also want to say, Santa Rosa is a strong city. We are are a resilient city, we are an indivisible city and we are going to need to hang together as we go through this.”

 