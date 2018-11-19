North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition

The North Bay Construction Corps, a workforce development program launched by a partnership of the Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation, the North Coast Builders Exchange and the Sonoma County Office of Education, will be featured at the 2018 California Economic Summit as a Partnership for Industry and Education (PIE) award winner. The local program was named second place among a statewide competition organized by California Forward, and will be honored at an award ceremony on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country. California Forward, a non-profit organization that organizes the California Economic Summit created the annual PIE Awards “to identify and honor innovative partnerships achieving success for students and communities” in hopes of inspiring more collaboration between education and industry. The North Bay Construction Corps is one of only four programs across the state to receive the Partnerships for Industry and Education (PIE) award at the California Economic Summit. The winning programs, which address worker shortages in the construction and health care sectors, were selected by a panel of judges from a strong list of 37 entries up for consideration. Each submission was judged on its community impact, how involved students and employers were in the project planning, and whether the project can be modeled for expansion and/or replication in other communities.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for this highly impactful program. The North Bay Construction Corps would not be possible without the wide net of construction and trades industry partners who donate their time and expertise to teach program classes, inspire and mentor students and provide financial support,” says Kathy Goodacre, Executive Director of CTE Foundation.

The North Bay Construction Corps, launched in January 2017, is a 5-month training program that introduces high school seniors to careers and jobs in construction and various trades. The program has proven to be a very successful model, having graduated nearly 40 students in Sonoma County to date. The program received a real boost earlier this year, thanks to a $1,000,000 grant from the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, resulting in the rapid expansion to seven cohorts (up to 175 students) across the North Bay in 2019. The North Coast Builders Exchange will develop and execute new programs in Napa and Lake Counties, as well as, oversee the expansion of existing programs in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties. Additional interest and funding from the Mario Ghilotti Family Foundation will allow for the launch of the program into Marin County as well.

For more information regarding the North Bay Construction Corps and/or if you are interested in supporting the program, contact Robin Bartholow, NBCC Director, robin@ncbeonline.com, visit www.ncbeonline.com/nbcc/or call (707) 542-9502.

The North Bay Construction Corps (NBCC), a construction exploration and training program for local high school seniors in their last semester of high school, is now accepting applications for the 2019 Corps. In Sonoma County there will be three chapters, in Sonoma, Rohnert Park and Healdsburg.

Construction Corps members meet once a week for two hours and one Sat. a month for five hours over a 14-week period from late Jan. through mid-May. Basic construction skills are taught by local contractors and other construction professionals and safety is emphasized at every meeting. Students earn industry-recognized certifications such as CPR/First Aid, Forklift and Boom Life Certification, Personal Protective Equipment, Ladder Safety and more.

Successful Corps members are invited to attend a two-week Boot Camp in June where students work full-time on a real construction project. Graduates who complete the NBCC program are prepared to work in an entry-level position where they can be trained further by the company that hires them.

Successful students earn three college credits for work experience from their local community college that are transferable to a Ca. State University. They also receive a $750 stipend for the boot camp work and a letter of recommendation. An interview event is held on the last day of boot camp and construction industry participants have the opportunity to highlight the benefits of working for their organization to these potential employees. If interested visit the NBCC website for more information and a student application at www.constructioncorps.org.

The Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works to expand and enhance career technical training and work readiness for Sonoma County students, aligning education with the workforce and economic development needs of the County in a manner that creates an enriched learning experience for students. Since its founding in 2012, CTE Foundation has invested over $2 Million in local schools and career exploration opportunities for Sonoma County students.

The North Coast Builders Exchange is a non-profit contractors’ association that provides services and representation to construction-related firms in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Napa Counties. NCBE currently has 1100 dues-paying members including general and sub-contractors, suppliers, architects, engineers, as well as a broad array of professional firms in banking, law, accounting, and other businesses who provide services to the construction industry.

Sonoma County Office of Education serves as a partner to Sonoma County’s 40 school districts, providing services and oversight that help them serve roughly 71,000 students. Programs offered by SCOE’s Educational Support Services department provides Career Technical Education support and services to districts, secondary school sites, and teachers aimed to prepare all students to be college and career ready. Specifically, these services promote and support districts, school sites, and teachers to develop, align, and implement programs that support college and career readiness opportunities.