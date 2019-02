The Northern California Band & Choir Directors’ Association have accepted four outstanding Analy High School musicians to join the 2019 NorCal Concert Honor Band in performance Sat., Feb. 2, starting at 4 p.m. in the Green Music Center, Weill Hall at SSU. Students were Bridget McClarnon, Clarinet; India Wade, Alto Saxophone; Allie Richmond, Trumpet; Yekaterina Lynch, Percussion. Tickets are $8, not including a $5 parking fee at SSU.