Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo

On Sat., April 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Disability Services & Legal Center will be hosting this year’s annual Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo, a very unique event that highlights technologies specifically designed to assist people with disabilities and the utilization of these technologies.

The goal of this event to be held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Grace Pavilion, Santa Rosa, is to educate and inform seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, health professionals, educators and the general public about Assistive Technology and the services that are available for them. This event is designed for individuals attempting to increase their knowledge, independence and quality of life with the introduction of Assistive Technology offered to them. Based on the past response to this event, we anticipate the attendance to exceed well over 1000 people

Business leaders in the community can champion efforts as an agency to help advance the rights of people with disabilities so that they can become more inclusive in the community through Assistive Technology. The event will be announced throughout our four North Bay counties, including businesses and private and public schools. This event is free for all who attend.

DSLC is a non-profit organization serving the community through the Districts of Northern California Sonoma County. The organization’s mission is to advance the rights of persons with disabilities to equal justice, access, opportunity and participation in our communities. DSLC serves over 2,000 people with disabilities annually, providing resources and assistance on a wide-range. For more information, please feel free to call 707-528-2745 x 313 or email Silvas@mydslc.org

Thank you in advance for supporting DSLC’s mission to assist people with disabilities and seniors in our local community. Your donation is tax deductible.