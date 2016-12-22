Nonn accommodations a problem

By: Dave Williams

New trustee at odds with school district over how to deal with his legal blindness

It’s been rough sailing for Tim Nonn in the early part of his initial term as a Board of Trustees member of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.

He is legally blind and says he needs technical assistance to access and read the materials in order for him to do his job properly. He is unable to see enlarged documents or visual displays at all.

Nonn, after a Nov. 29 interactive meeting with then-board president Jennifer Wiltermood and CRPUSD Human Resources Manager Karen Tedesco, left with the impression he and the district had agreed on a number of issues, including how the district would provide him a temporary aide for the board meeting held on Dec. 13. But Nonn claims that arrangement was abruptly scrapped by Superintendent Dr. Robert Haley.

Haley says Nonn’s statements are inaccurate and that the district has tried to accommodate the newly elected trustee. Both Nonn, who earned the most votes of all the candidates in the board election, and Haley provided The Community Voice with minutes from the interactive meeting.

In the portion of the letter under the title “Mutually agreed upon reasonable accommodations,” it says that beginning with the December board of trustees meeting, district secretary Mindy McKeon would be Nonn’s aide in both open and closed session as needed, with other trustees available to assist during the meetings if necessary.

Nonn, however, said he was informed the day before the board meeting that McKeon would not be his aide, so he opted to bring his own aide, Janet Lowry, to the Dec. 13 meeting.

This became a source of contention because, according to the minutes in the portion titled “reasonable accommodations discussion,” the topic of Nonn choosing his own aide came up, and the district said that was not a reasonable accommodation.

“I knew I was going into that meeting without an aide and they’d be passing out documents and Power Point presentations that I can’t read, and then I’m being asked to vote on that material,” Nonn said. “I can’t vote on material if I don’t know what’s there, and so I asked Janet to come with me. I had to abstain from some votes (Dec. 20) because I couldn’t see the material.”

After the board came out of closed session on Dec. 13, Lowry was seated next to Nonn at the board members’ table. She was asked to leave but did not do so. Board President Tracy Farrell refused to reconvene the meeting until it was only trustees and district staff behind the tables. After a heated discussion concerning Nonn’s situation, the board voted 3-2 to adjourn the meeting. Trustees Marc Orloff, Wiltermood and Farrell voted for adjournment while Trustees Leffler Brown and Nonn opposed.

“The conduct of meetings is governed by law and policy,” Haley said. “This was discussed with Trustee Nonn and the meeting on November 29 and in other meetings as well. Trustee Nonn was told prior to the meeting that the board table was only for trustees and required staff to serve the trustees. He was told members of the audience would need to remain in the audience. All of the mutually agreed upon accommodations were being implemented.”

The meeting was concluded in a special session on Dec. 20. Several people showed up for the 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday hoping to speak on Nonn’s behalf but were unable to do so because, by law, public discussion can only be about items on the agenda.

“My goal is to function fully as a trustee, and I have to stand up for my rights because they’re not providing accommodations,” Nonn said. “This is embarrassing. I’ve been in denial about blindness but now I’ve been forced to deal with this. It’s an emotional process…accepting it.”

Haley disputed Nonn’s claim about McKeon, saying he was told McKeon was at meetings to assist the superintendent and all trustees. He said she takes the minutes of the meeting and can write down information for Nonn or assist in other ways, as needed during board meetings.

“Apparently, Trustee Nonn objected because Mindy McKeon informed him the day prior to the Dec. 13 board meeting that she would not be sitting directly next to him,” Haley said. “Trustee Nonn was told that he would be sitting next to Trustee (Leffler) Brown, per his request and as a mutually agreed upon accommodation. He was also told that he would sit next to Assistant Superintendent Julie Synyard, who would also help him as needed during the meeting. It is important to note that the meeting started at 5 p.m., with no objection to the mutually agreed upon accommodations. Trustee Nonn was at the board table and participated in the meeting without having anyone else sitting next to him.”

Nonn said when he talked to Synyard about the new arrangement, she was surprised.

Nonn believes the district is violating his rights under the American Disabilities Act by denying him an aide and has been in contact with representatives from the Earle Baum Center of the Blind and the National Federation of the Blind. Haley said it’s going to take a series of interactive meetings to come to a solution concerning accommodations for Nonn.

“The process is an ongoing one and there are many duties of a trustee that must be contemplated, which extend beyond just board meetings,” Haley said. “There are many reasonable accommodations that can be agreed upon, but they all will require full participation by Trustee Nonn in the interactive process.”