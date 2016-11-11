Nonn, Wiltermood and Cotati incumbents win

By: Dave Williams

Some things changed locally and nationally, and some didn’t after Tuesday night’s election.

Outsider Tim Nonn was the big winner in this local political cycle by resoundingly claiming one of the two spots available on the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees. School board President Jennifer Wiltermood also was reelected.

Meanwhile, the incumbents in the Cotati City Council election – Vice Mayor Susan Harvey, Councilman John Dell’Osso and Councilwoman Wendy Skillman – all prevailed. Measure C, an $80 million bond measure put forth by the CRPUSD board, scored a surprisingly easy victory, and Measure Y, a bond measure benefitting the Sonoma County Library, won by an even bigger margin than Measure C.

While Nonn garnered the most votes in the school board race with 6,637 (31 percent), the race for second was very close, as Wiltermood (5,178, 24.2 percent) edged out another outsider, Chrissa Gillies (4,926, 23 percent) and Susan Adams (4,692, 21.9 percent).

“What I hope it means is people want to improve the school district, and that’s what Chrissa and I have been saying,” Nonn said on Wednesday morning. “We want to improve student achievement and improve conditions for teachers and the support staff. That’s why they passed Measure C. I’m going to trust that’s what voters were saying. And I’m going to work as hard as can to improve school district and schools.”

Nonn opposed Measure C, as did Gillies. Measure C proved divisive in the community. And it, as well as the race for the school board, featured a lot of back and forth on social media between factions supporting Nonn and Gillies, who basically ran as tag-team and those backing Wiltermood and Adams, who also ran as a tandem. Some of the posts on a particular Facebook page highlighted the stark differences between how these candidates were viewed.

Measure C, the only bond measure on the ballot in the county that had organized opposition, passed with 62.3 percent (8,826) of the vote. Only 55 percent was needed for passage.

Nonn says one of his top priorities is healing the wounds brought on by this election.

“We have to heal the divisions…we can’t keep fighting,” Nonn said. “We have to improve the conditions in our schools. That’s the bottom line.”

Nonn also said he’s going to encourage the school board and Superintendent Robert Haley to develop programs for underserved populations, particularly the Latino community and special education students.

“For too long, these populations have been underserved and neglected,” Nonn said. “We really need to develop programs to insure Latino and special-ed students’ needs are met and they have opportunity for success whether it’s going to college or immediately into work force after high school. But we can’t improve programs for underserved if we don’t face that we have a problem. We need to talk about solutions and involve the community.”

Measure Y’s passage means libraries throughout the county will be open for longer hours and will open on Mondays. It won with 71.3 percent (114,047) of the vote.

Vice Mayor Harvey was the top vote-getter in Cotati, amassing 1,242 votes (21.9 percent), while Dell’Osso earned 1,181 votes (20.8 percent) and Skillman 1,090 (19.2 percent). Of the three challengers, Eris Weaver garnered the most votes with 867 (15.3 percent), while former councilman George Barich (653 votes, 11.5 percent) and Jason Goebel (643 votes, 11.3 percent) pulled up the rear.

Harvey, Skillman and Dell’Osso were holed up at Friar Tucks in Cotati awaiting election returns. The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters was slow to release election results, which caused some anxious moments. Early returns showed Weaver nipping at Skillman’s heels, but Skillman eventually pulled away.

“I want to express my thanks to our community for their continued support,” Skillman said. “I look forward to working with my fellow council members to maintain the positive forward momentum we have going here in Cotati.”

Said Dell’Osso, “I am humbled and thankful to Cotati voters for trusting in me to continue to work hard for them and their future. I am looking forward to continue to work diligently on issues and to listen to the people of Cotati to help make this City an even better place to live and raise a family.”